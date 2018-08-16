Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images(NEW YORK) -- For a few days every two years, the Grand-Place in Brussels rolls out the red carpet -- of flowers, that is. This year's masterpiece contains more than 2,000 square yards of begonias, dahlias, grass and bark. The impressive display was created in less than four hours by 120 hard-working volunteers and is composed of nearly 1 million begonias, according to organizers. The first flower carpet in Brussels was created in 1971 by landscape architect Etienne Stautema, and this year's floral designer is Mexico's Ana Rosa Aguilar Aguado. Aguado's carpet is dedicated to the Mexican region of Guanajuato, which, much like Brussels, is "known for its rich floral culture and tradition," organizers said. The Grand-Place is also marking two decades as a UNESCO World Heritage site. The entrance fee is about $7 and the carpet will be on display until Sunday. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Brussels rolls out stunning flower carpet

Posted/updated on: August 16, 2018 at 11:27 am

Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images(NEW YORK) -- For a few days every two years, the Grand-Place in Brussels rolls out the red carpet -- of flowers, that is.



This year's masterpiece contains more than 2,000 square yards of begonias, dahlias, grass and bark. The impressive display was created in less than four hours by 120 hard-working volunteers and is composed of nearly 1 million begonias, according to organizers.



The first flower carpet in Brussels was created in 1971 by landscape architect Etienne Stautema, and this year's floral designer is Mexico's Ana Rosa Aguilar Aguado. Aguado's carpet is dedicated to the Mexican region of Guanajuato, which, much like Brussels, is "known for its rich floral culture and tradition," organizers said.



The Grand-Place is also marking two decades as a UNESCO World Heritage site. The entrance fee is about $7 and the carpet will be on display until Sunday.



Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back