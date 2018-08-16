NEW YORK (AP) — Plano-based J.C. Penney reported a bigger-than-expected loss in its fiscal second quarter as a key sales metric fell well short of Wall Street’s view. The department store operator also cut its full-year forecast again, and its shares plunged 24 percent. The dismal report, released Thursday, illustrates the challenges awaiting whoever becomes the next CEO, after Marvin Ellison departed for the top job at Lowe’s in May after less than four years on the job. Penney said the board has met with “highly qualified” candidates so far. Ellison had tried to refocus J.C. Penney on home appliances and beauty, following a shift by consumers away from spending a lot of money on clothing. He did make some inroads, but the turnaround was far from complete on his departure. And with consumer spending on the rise and other retailers like Walmart doing well, Penney has failed to enjoy the benefit.