TYLER – A Chapel Hill teacher, arrested on Tuesday, has been fire by the school district. The firing of 38 year old Charles David Applegate was announced Thursday by the school district. They said the district will make all required reports to state educational authorities. Applegate was found passed out in his car, which was in the high school parking lot near the band hall. He was conscious but had vomited on himself. Applegate was said to be intoxicated and was in possession of a used aerosol can. It is believed that he was huffing the fumes from the aerosol can. He was charged with public intoxication and possession of inhalants and is currently free on a $760 bond.