DALLAS (AP) – Opening statements began Thursday in the murder trial of a former Texas police officer accused of firing into a car full of black teenagers and killing a 15-year-old boy. Prosecutor Michael Snipes told jurors on Thursday that Jordan Edwards was an “innocent child” when he was killed last year by then-Balch Springs Officer Roy Oliver. Snipes says the white former officer was angry, out of control and “trigger happy.” No guns were found inside the teens’ car. The shooting occurred as officers responded to a report of underage drinking at a house party. According to court records, Oliver said he and his partner feared for their lives when the car carrying the teens sped past them. But the prosecutor says Oliver fired at the car after it passed. The 38-year-old Oliver was fired from the police force after the shooting.