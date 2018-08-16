AUSTIN – The Texas Education Agency has released the new A through F grading system for the state’s school districts. The Tyler school system received a “C” while Longview received a “B.” The Lindale School Districts got an “A.” The district ratings are calculated using three areas: student achievement, school progress and closing the gaps. The achievement and progress scores account for 70% of the rating, while the closing the gaps score is worth 30% Some educator groups are criticizing the ratings, saying that it’s an unfair and incomplete assessment of student success. You can go to https://txschools.org to view the 2018 state accountability ratings for districts and campus grades.