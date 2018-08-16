TYLER – There was a pretrial hearing in Tyler Thursday for capital murder suspect Gustavo Zavala-Garcia. He is charged with the November 2016 death of 11 year old Kayla Gomez Orozco. She was killed after being abducted from a Bullard church. During the latest hearing, Judge Jack Skeen heard from a DPS forensic expert. She said the first two dozen DNA samples submitted for trace analysis have been completed. The results should be ready in 60 days. The next pretrial hearing is September 13th. At a scheduled hearing on October 18th, it will be decided if more DNA tests are needed. The trial is now set to be held next March.