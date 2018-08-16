Today is Thursday August 16, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

A Hearing for a Capital Murder Suspect

Posted/updated on: August 16, 2018 at 8:14 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER – There was a pretrial hearing in Tyler Thursday for capital murder suspect Gustavo Zavala-Garcia. He is charged with the November 2016 death of 11 year old Kayla Gomez Orozco. She was killed after being abducted from a Bullard church. During the latest hearing, Judge Jack Skeen heard from a DPS forensic expert. She said the first two dozen DNA samples submitted for trace analysis have been completed. The results should be ready in 60 days. The next pretrial hearing is September 13th. At a scheduled hearing on October 18th, it will be decided if more DNA tests are needed. The trial is now set to be held next March.

A Hearing for a Capital Murder Suspect

Posted/updated on: August 16, 2018 at 8:14 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER – There was a pretrial hearing in Tyler Thursday for capital murder suspect Gustavo Zavala-Garcia. He is charged with the November 2016 death of 11 year old Kayla Gomez Orozco. She was killed after being abducted from a Bullard church. During the latest hearing, Judge Jack Skeen heard from a DPS forensic expert. She said the first two dozen DNA samples submitted for trace analysis have been completed. The results should be ready in 60 days. The next pretrial hearing is September 13th. At a scheduled hearing on October 18th, it will be decided if more DNA tests are needed. The trial is now set to be held next March.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement