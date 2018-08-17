DALLAS (AP) – A brother of a 15-year-old boy fatally shot by a Texas police officer last year gave jurors a firsthand account of the seconds leading to his brother’s death. Kevon Edwards was the last witness the Dallas County jury heard before being dismissed for the day Thursday. The 18-year-old high school senior said he, brother Jordan Edwards and others were attending a house party in the Dallas suburb of Balch Springs when they heard gunfire. He said they all dashed into the backyard, jumped a fence and fled to their car in a bid to escape. He said he saw police cars as they fled. Once in the car, they tried to drive forward but were blocked by a police car. Kevon Edwards said they were backing slowly when he heard five gunshots from the right side of the car. As police pulled the occupants from the car, Kevon said he saw Jordan slumped against the center console of the front seat. Kevon said he was “heartbroken” by the shooting.