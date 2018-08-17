The highest CEO-to-worker pay ratio ever recorded is 344-to-1, in 2000.
In 1965, it was 20-to-1.
In 1989, it was 58-to-1.
Last year, it was 270-to-1.
"CEO compensation has grown far faster than stock prices or corporate profits," EPI said in an online summary of the findings. "CEO compensation rose by 979 percent [based on stock options granted] or 1,070 percent [based on stock options realized] between 1978 and 2017."
"CEO pay continues to be very, very high and has grown far faster in recent decades than typical worker pay," the summary continued. "Higher CEO pay does not reflect correspondingly higher output or better firm performance. Exorbitant CEO pay therefore means that the fruits of economic growth are not going to ordinary workers."
