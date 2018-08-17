Woman who pushed teen friend off bridge speaks out
Posted/updated on:
August 17, 2018 at
6:53 am
ABC News(NEW YORK) -- The 18-year-old woman who pushed her teenage friend off a 60-foot Washington state bridge, leaving her with multiple injuries, said she didn't consider the consequences beforehand.
"She wanted to jump and she was scared and she had asked me to give her a push, and I didn't think about the consequences,” Taylor Smith said in an exclusive interview Friday on ABC News’ "Good Morning America" with co-anchor Michael Strahan.
