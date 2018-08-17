Netflix(NEW YORK) — From Springfield to Dreamland. The Simpsons creator Matt Groening has a new animated series on Netflix set in medieval times, called Disenchantment.

Groening, who worked with former Simpsons writer and producer Josh Weinstein on the new series, said its medieval time period was something they’ve both been itching to explore.

“We both share a love of fables and fairy tales going back to Fractured Fairy Tales on the Rocky and Bullwinkle show, to Monty Python and the Holy Grail, and all the rest, and it was an opportunity to visualize our imaginations,” Groening said.

Groening went on to explain that working with Netflix is an entirely different ball game after working with network TV for the last 30 years on shows like The Simpsons and Futurama.

“There are no rules that we have to adhere to, and unlike the network TV that we’re used to, we don’t have to stop every seven minutes and break for a few commercials, so we can tell a whole story, and the stories are longer,” he explained. “With those extra seven or eight minutes, those are when the fun, crazy amounts of jokes come in.”

Comedian Eric Andre helped bring those jokes into the story by voicing a shadowy mythical creature named Luci. Andre told ABC Radio that it’s amazing to work with Groening, since he was raised on The Simpsons.

“I would just wait until The Simpson came on, and then I’d be glued to the screen,” he said. “[It’s a] total dream come true.”

Disenchantment premieres Friday on Netflix.

