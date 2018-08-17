GREGG COUNTY — A Longview woman has been indicted for arson causing death in connection with a fatal fire. According to our news partner KETK, Kimberly Nicole Bruton, 32, of Longview, was originally arrested on March 10, 2018, but released the following day on lack of evidence. On March 9, officials responded to a fire on 103 Cherie Lane in Longview. Lisa Tesmer and Randall Russell, a father and daughter, were identified as the victims and the residents of the duplex. The search warrant says Deputy Fire Marshal Clint Steelman arrived on the scene to find Bruton, “Standing outside the residence holding a 32-ounce bottle of charcoal lighter fluid.”

Tesmer’s cousin, Chris Russell of Longview, said she and his uncle met Bruton at church and took her in. He also said his cousin had voiced concerns recently that Bruton was “acting crazy.” Bruton was booked into the Gregg County Jail Saturday morning after the fire. She bonded out on $1,000 the next day on an arson charge.