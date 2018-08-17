ABC/Randy Holmes(NEW YORK) — Emmy-award winning actress Regina King is still reeling over her appearance at last month’s Comic-Con in San Diego, California, where she, like thousands of other fans, took part in all things geek culture.

As a newbie, King tells ABC Radio her experience was definitely one to remember.

“It was wild, wild!” King recalls, describing the four-day event. “By the end of that Saturday, when I woke up the next morning, I had no voice.”

King participated in Entertainment Weekly‘s “Women Who Kick Ass” panel on July 21 with Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Chloe Bennet, Riverdale‘s Camila Mendes, Amandla Stenberg from The Darkest Minds, and Jodie Whittaker, the first woman ever cast as Doctor Who. For her part, King was there to promote her forthcoming HBO series, Watchmen.



“It was pretty fantastic to see how many people were aware of the Watchmen series, or comic book series,” she says, referring to the groundbreaking limited-run comic from 1986 to 1987. “I was not really aware of it prior to the movie.”

The actress also reveals she was extremely surprised to see just how many fans came out to support her.

“I mean, you talk to so many people and you realize that you have fans in places and spaces that you would never guess,” King says. “And people rooting for you to play roles that you never even considered playing.”

She continues, “So yeah, that Comic-Con world — those are true fans. The cosplay is out of this world. I enjoyed it.”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.