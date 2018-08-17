Today is Friday August 17, 2018
Dallas Shootout Leads to Wounded Officer, Dead Suspect

Posted/updated on: August 17, 2018 at 12:43 pm
DALLAS (AP) – A shootout in southeast Dallas has left a suspect dead and an undercover police officer wounded. Nearly a dozen squad cars were dispatched early Friday morning after reports of two men with guns in Pleasant Grove. Police say the plainclothes officer was shot in the leg when he confronted two suspects, leading to more gunfire. One suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The other suspect fled, but police soon caught and arrested him. Police say they’ve recovered weapons from both suspects, whose names have not been released. Officers are still unclear what led to the shooting or how many shots were fired. Police took the wounded officer to a hospital, where he was treated and released a few hours later. Police won’t identify the officer because he’s still undercover.

