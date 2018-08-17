CHARLOTTE, N.C. (ABC) – A man accused of killing his wife in Texas has been arrested nearly a thousand miles away and almost 20 years later. In 1999, Rosa Liberato was found shot to death inside her car in the parking lot where she worked in Stafford, Texas. Her husband, Apolinar Tejeda, was the prime suspect, but vanished before he could be arrested. Two decades later, Tejeda, now 65 years old, will face charges. State and local investigators in North Carolina learned that Tejeda was living near Charlotte under the name “Leopoldo Silva,” and they’ve now arrested him.