LONGVIEW – A Gregg County Jail inmate showed no signs or problems before he was found hanging in his jail cell. Tony Waters, 55, of Kilgore was found hanging in his cell last month. He had used his clothes to fashion a makeshift rope and was found hanging in his cell shower. He died in a Longview hospital several days later. He had been arrested in connection with a Tyler shooting that left two persons dead and one injured. The Longview News Journal says Waters showed no signs of mental or psychological problems before hanging himself. That information in contained in a report that has been sent to the state attorney general’s office.