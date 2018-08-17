Today is Friday August 17, 2018
Man Sentenced for Trying to Blow Up Confederate Statue

Posted/updated on: August 17, 2018 at 3:50 pm
HOUSTON (AP) – A 26-year-old man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for attempting to blow up a Confederate statue last summer at a Houston park. A federal judge on Friday also imposed a $10,000 fine against Andrew Schneck, who pleaded guilty in March to attempting to maliciously damage property receiving federal financial assistance. Schneck was caught last August near a statue of Richard Dowling, a lieutenant in the Confederate army whose unit defeated a Union invasion force at the Battle of Sabine Pass in 1863. Schneck was found holding two boxes with duct tape and wires as well as a bottle and a small tube containing compounds that tests later revealed were explosive materials. The incident happened amid a wave of protests over Confederate monuments across the U.S.

