Manchester Police(MANCHESTER, England) — A United Kingdom officer who was chasing down a suspect was struck by a police van driven by his own partner — and the dramatic episode was all captured on video.

A witness took video of the moment when the officer was chasing down the suspect on Leicester Road in Higher Broughton, Salford, Thursday afternoon.

That’s when the police van accidentally struck the officer.

A spokesperson at the North West Ambulance Service told ABC News that they “received a call yesterday at 15:03 about a man with leg injuries.” They took the man to North Manchester Hospital.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed in a statement that “one of the officers gave chase but was unfortunately then involved in a collision with a police van.”

Amanda Delamore, deputy inspector for GMP’s Salford Borough, added: “Officers put themselves in difficult situations to keep our streets safe on a daily basis, and sadly on this occasion, it has ended with one of our officers in hospital.”

The officer, who suffered a leg injury but survived the accident, has already been discharged from the hospital.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed to ABC News that “he is recovering from his injuries at home, which are not considered to be serious.”

“My thoughts are with the officer,” Delamore said. “We wish him a speedy recovery and hope to have him back protecting us all as soon as possible.”

The 29-year-old suspect, whom police did not identify, was arrested on prison recall, authorities said.

