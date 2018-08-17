MIDLAND (AP) – A New Mexico man who was a suspect in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend has been killed in a confrontation with police in West Texas. Midland police say officers encountered 41-year-old Oscar Gurrola on Thursday just outside the city. Authorities say he brandished a firearm when officers tried to arrest him on a murder warrant, leading the officers to fire on him. Gurrola, who was believed to be a resident of Carlsbad, New Mexico, died at the scene. A news release issued by police indicates more than one officer fired on Gurrola but it’s not clear just how many. Police had been searching for Gurrola after finding his ex-girlfriend with gunshot wounds hours earlier at a Midland residence. The 36-year-old woman, Katrina Luna, died after being taken to a hospital.