GREGG COUNTY — A woman accused of trying to sell her daughter for sex after a Longview police sting has been indicted on charges of sexual performance on a child, promotion/possession of child pornography and attempted trafficking of a person under age 18. According to the Longview News-Journal and our news partner KETK, the indictment of Carrie Songer Kelly, 44, of Lone Oak stems from an investigation that led to her arrest June 12. She remains in custody in the Gregg County Jail on a $200,000 bond. Kelly, formerly of White Oak, is accused of engaging in sex acts with her 8-year-old daughter and trying to sell the girl for sex after the Longview police sting led to the discovery of graphic videos on her phone.

The investigation began Dec. 24 after a police officer in Wayne, Nebraska, contacted Longview police about a possible sex trafficking report. A man reported to Wayne police that on Dec. 19, he began communicating with a woman in the Longview area, later identified as Kelly, whom he had met through a website and talked to through a mobile messaging app.