HALLSVILLE — Crews are on the scene of a train derailment. An Amtrak train went off the tracks after hitting a car around 1:00 in Hallsville. According to our news partner KETK, the collision happened on Stephens Road, south of Highway 80. No one was injured in the crash and traffic was not affected by the incident. Officials are working to get the train cars back on the tracks. The NTSB is investigating.