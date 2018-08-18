Today is Saturday August 18, 2018
Coast Guard Recovers Body of Drowned Fisherman in Texas

Posted/updated on: August 18, 2018 at 5:01 pm
CORPUS CHRISTI (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says the body of a drowned fisherman has been recovered in southern Texas. The Coast Guard in Corpus Christi says the body was found about 8:30 a.m. Saturday near the unincorporated community of Port O’Connor. The man’s name was not released. A news release says a witness reported a man stranded on an island Friday morning, and that man said he and a friend became stranded when their boat drifted away. The man said his friend was trying to swim to the boat when he disappeared.

CORPUS CHRISTI (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says the body of a drowned fisherman has been recovered in southern Texas. The Coast Guard in Corpus Christi says the body was found about 8:30 a.m. Saturday near the unincorporated community of Port O’Connor. The man’s name was not released. A news release says a witness reported a man stranded on an island Friday morning, and that man said he and a friend became stranded when their boat drifted away. The man said his friend was trying to swim to the boat when he disappeared.

