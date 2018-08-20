SANTA FE (AP) — Students in Santa Fe, Texas, will begin a new school year Monday with additional security measures in place following a mass shooting in May that left 10 people dead. The school district had metal detectors installed at entrances and hired five additional police officers, as well as 10 “security assistants” who will monitor hallways throughout the day. Teachers are receiving training on both trauma support and active shooter situations. For some students, Monday will be the first time they’ve been back in class since the shooting rampage, which happened toward the end of the school year. The school has also built a new hallway so students and staff won’t need to walk in the art classroom area, where authorities say Dimitrios Pagourtzis began a rampage that killed eight students and two teachers. A grand jury has indicted Pagourtzis on capital murder charges, and he remains jailed without bond.