Sanja Bucko/Warner Bros. Pictures(NEW YORK) — Crazy Rich Asians, which officially opened on Wednesday, had a crazy good weekend, topping the box office with an estimated $34 million over the five-day period, with just under $24.2 million of that earned over the weekend.

The film — the first Asian-American-led studio release since 1993’s Joy Luck Club — not only set a record for a movie featuring an all-Asian-American cast, but became the first romantic comedy to top the $20 million mark since Amy Schumer’s Trainwreck in 2015. It stars Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Awkwafina, Kris Aquino, Ken Jeong and Michelle Yeoh, among others.

The Meg dropped to second place in its second week, grabbing an estimated $21.15 million and bringing its total stateside to $83.7 million. Internationally, the sci-fi horror flick added an estimated $67 million, bringing its worldwide total to just over $314 million.

In third place was Mile 22, the Mark Wahlberg-led action thriller, which also opened this weekend, falling short of expectations with an estimated $13.6 million.

The weekend’s final new release, Alpha, finished dead-even with Mission: Impossible — Fallout. Both films earned an estimated $10.5 million, for a fourth-place finish.

The Wife — starring Glenn Close, Jonathan Pryce, and Christian Slater — opened in limited release and had the best per-screen average of the weekend, earning $27,000 per location for a total of $110,000.

On the other end of spectrum, Billionaire Boys Club, starring Kevin Spacey, posted one of the most dismal openings ever, failing to bring in $500 from eight theaters. That averages less than $53 per location for the three-day weekend.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated domestic box office earnings:

1. Crazy Rich Asians, $25.2 million

2. The Meg, $21.15 million

3. Mile 22, $13.6 million

4. Alpha, $10.5 million (tie)

4. Mission: Impossible — Fallout, $10.5 million (tie)

6. Christopher Robin, $8.86 million

7. BlacKkKlansman, $7 million

8. Slender Man, $4.965 million

9. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, $3.67 million

10. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, $3.385 million

