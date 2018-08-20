Mark Wilson/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump tweeted his latest critique of special counsel Robert Mueller, calling the former FBI director who is overseeing the Russia investigation “disgraced and discredited.”

Trump also in a series of tweets Monday morning added to the rising count of times he’s called the probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election a “witch hunt.”

“Disgraced and discredited Bob Mueller and his whole group of Angry Democrat Thugs spent over 30 hours with the White House Councel, only with my approval, for purposes of transparency. Anybody needing that much time when they know there is no Russian Collusion is just someone looking for trouble. They are enjoying ruining people’s lives and REFUSE to look at the real corruption on the Democrat side – the lies, the firings, the deleted Emails and soooo much more! Mueller’s Angry Dems are looking to impact the election. They are a National Disgrace!” Trump wrote in two tweets.

“Where’s the Collusion? They made up a phony crime called Collusion, and when there was no Collusion they say there was Obstruction (of a phony crime that never existed). If you FIGHT BACK or say anything bad about the Rigged Witch Hunt, they scream Obstruction!” he wrote in another tweet.

