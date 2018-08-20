Today is Monday August 20, 2018
TxDOT’s Weekly Roadwork Update

Posted/updated on: August 20, 2018 at 11:47 am
TYLER — TxDOT is planning to conduct construction and maintenance work throughout the Tyler District during the Week of Aug. 20. In Smith County, Tyler Maintenance crews plan to conduct edge work on FM 346 between Teaselville and Flint. In Gregg County, Longview Maintenance crews plan to conduct ditch maintenance on SH 149 near Knox Lee Power Plant. Expect lane closures with flaggers managing traffic control at both locations. Go to https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/036-2018.html for a full rundown of this week’s work schedule.

