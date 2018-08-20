TYLER — Smith County is getting free safety equipment from the Texas Association of Counties Risk Management Pool. A news release from the association says the move is saving local taxpayer dollars and protecting county employees on the job. This year, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office is receiving $13,000 and the Smith County Road and Bridge Department is getting $3,100 from the association’s Employee Safety Equipment Program. Equipment available includes personal protective equipment such as heat gear, hard hats and gloves, and hearing, eye, and respiratory protection; courthouse security devices; fire protection; and tactical safety gear for law enforcement.