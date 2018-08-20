ABC/Pawel Kaminski (LOS ANGELES) — Rose McGowan is speaking out after a New York Times report claimed her friend and #MeToo ally Asia Argento allegedly paid off a young male actor who accused her of sexual misconduct.

“I got to know Asia Argento ten months ago,” McGowan wrote on Twitter. “Our commonality is the shared pain of being assaulted by Harvey Weinstein. My heart is broken. I will continue my work on behalf of victims everywhere.”

She later added, “None of us know the truth of the situation and I’m sure more will be revealed. Be gentle.”

Actress Rosanna Arquette, who also came forward last year with allegations against Weinstein, suggested on Twitter that that the allegations against Argento could be false.

“Stop until you hear all the facts this a set up,” she wrote.

Arquette added, “I know many many rape and trauma survivors who act out sexually The wounds they carry run deep. I pray for them. the timing of this story is suspect. Asia was still raped by Harvey Weinstein.”

Argento, the former girlfriend of the late chef Anthony Bourdain, was one of the first women to speak out about Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct. He has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.

The Times reported Sunday that Argento sexually assaulted her then-17-year-old co-star Jimmy Bennett in 2013 and paid him $380,000 to settle the accusations.

