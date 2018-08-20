NACOGDOCHES – An East Texas legislator has announced he will be running for Speaker of the Texas House. The announcement was made Monday by Republican State Representative Travis Clardy of Nacogdoches. Clardy was first elected in 2012 to represent House District 11, which includes Cherokee, Nacogdoches and Rusk counties. A lawyer in Nacogdoches, Clardy currently serves as vice chair of the House Committee on Local and Consent Calendars, and a member of the House Higher Education and Energy Resources committees.