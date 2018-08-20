JACKSONVILLE – Jacksonville fire officials are still trying to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a large portion of the Western Pulp Products-Central Division facilities. The fire on North Bolton Street was reported around 10:00 Friday night. Five area fire department, some from Smith County, helped Jacksonville firemen put out the fire. The fire was hard to extinguish because of cardboard packing materials that was highly compacted in the eastern portion of the building. No injuries were reported.