ARP – An off duty Smith County fireman was injured in a Monday fire. Airlifted to a Shreveport hospital with burns over 50% of his body was Chris Bannoy, 24. He saw smoke coming from a building behind a neighbor’s house. He called it in and then went to check on it. When he opened a door, the flames flashed around him. How the fire started remains under investigation. It was reported shortly before 2:45 Monday afternoon on Longview Street in Arp.