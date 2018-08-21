Asia Argento and Harvey Weinstein in 2004; Denise Truscello/WireImage(NEW YORK) — Harvey Weinstein’s attorney stated Monday that the claim of sexual misconduct made against Italian actress Asia Argento should cast doubt on the allegations she’s made against the disgraced producer.

The New York Times reported Sunday that Argento sexually assaulted her then-17-year-old former movie co-star, Jimmy Bennett, in 2013 and later paid him $380,000 to settle the accusations.

“This development reveals a stunning level of hypocrisy by Asia Argento, said Weinstein’s attorney, Benjamin Brafman, in a statement to ABC News. “At the very same time Argento was working on her own secret settlement for the alleged sexual abuse of a minor, she was positioning herself at the forefront of those condemning Mr. Weinstein, despite the fact that her sexual relationship with Mr. Weinstein was between two consenting adults which lasted for more than four years.”

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Kimberly Alexander tells ABC that there is not currently an investigation into Bennett’s accusations against Argento, explaining that in order for there to be an investigation, Bennett would need to file a report. To her knowledge he has not.

Argento, the former girlfriend of the late chef, author and TV documentarian Anthony Bourdain, was one of the first women to speak out about Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct. Weinstein has been indicted on sex crime accusations involving three women, not including Argento. He has denied the allegations.

Earlier, Rose McGowan, who’s also accused Weinstein of sexually assaulting her, tweeted a statement in response to the allegations against her friend and #MeToo ally Argento, writing, “I got to know Asia Argento ten months ago. Our commonality is the shared pain of being assaulted by Harvey Weinstein. My heart is broken. I will continue my work on behalf of victims everywhere.”

MxGowan later added, “None of us know the truth of the situation and I’m sure more will be revealed. Be gentle.”

Actress Rosanna Arquette, who also came forward last year with allegations against Weinstein, expressed skepticism over the timing of the allegations, tweeting, “I know many many rape and trauma survivors who act out sexually The wounds they carry run deep. I pray for them. the timing of this story is suspect. Asia was still raped by Harvey Weinstein.”

