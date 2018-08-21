Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic(NEW YORK) — Two goats were on the loose, roaming around on the subway tracks in Brooklyn, New York on Monday, and Jon Stewart came to their rescue.

In a video, the former Daily Show host can be seen helping round up the two farm animals along with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority officers and the New York City Police Department.

“A new one for us (we think): Two goats are roaming along the N line tracks in Brooklyn,” NYC Transit tweeted about the situation. “They’re safe and not currently affecting service, but they are on the run. We’ll keep you posted.”

Showing they have a sense of humor about the situation, NYC Transit posted a tweet calling the goats, “Two very baaaaad boys.”

The animals were taken to Farm Sanctuary in Watkins Glen, New York. Stewart and his wife, Tracey Stewart, own two farms in New Jersey where they rehabilitate abused animals. They often work with Farm Sanctuary.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.