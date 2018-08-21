LONGVIEW — LeTourneau University nursing graduates who have graduated during these past three years — which were the first three years of the LETU nursing program — have achieved a 100% pass rate on the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX). According to a news release from LETU, NCLEX pass rates are monitored by the Texas State Board of Nursing and are viewed as a measure of how well nurses are prepared to provide safe, quality care for health care consumers. “A lot of people choose a nursing program based on the pass rate of the NCLEX,” said LETU Dean of the School of Nursing Dr. Kimberly Quiett as quoted in the release. Quiett began the nursing program at LETU in 2014. In the fall, the official NCLEX results will be released for all of the nursing programs.