Woman killed by alligator remembered as ‘dedicated teacher’ by colleagues

Posted/updated on: August 21, 2018 at 11:49 am

iStock/Thinkstock(HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C.) -- A woman who was killed by an alligator on a South Carolina golf course is being remembered by colleagues as a dedicated kindergarten teacher.

Cassandra Cline, 45, was attacked by an alligator Monday as she walked her dog near a lagoon on a community golf course at Sea Pines Plantation, a gated community on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Cline worked as a kindergarten teacher for the Union-Endicott Central School District in New York for 16 years, school district officials said on Tuesday. She taught at George F. Johnson Elementary School in Endicott.

"Casi was a dedicated teacher, working with our youngest students in their first year of school," district officials said in a statement. "She was a sweet, kind individual who was respected by her colleagues and loved by her students and their families."

