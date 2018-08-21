iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A plane is attempting to make an emergency landing in Massachusetts after blowing two tires during takeoff at Teterboro airport in New Jersey, authorities said.

The plane, a Gulfstream Aerospace GLF-4 aircraft, was being diverted to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Massachusetts, a Federal Aviation Administration official told ABC News.

It was originally heading to London’s Luton Airport and took off around 10:50 a.m., the FAA said.

Sixteen people are on board the aircraft, which is a jet mainly flown for private and business use, ABC-owned station WABC-TV reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

