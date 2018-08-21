ABC/Fred Lee(LOS ANGELES) — Natalie Portman is pulling double duty in her new film…in more ways than one.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, she’ll be directing and starring in a film about the real-life twin sisters behind the dueling advice columns Ann Landers and Dear Abby. Portman will be playing the identical twins, whose birth names were Esther and Pauline Friedman.

The film will be about the sisters’ bitter rivalry in both their professional and personal lives.

Portman is keeping busy in the coming months. She has two films set to premiere at the Toronto Film Festival next month: The Death and Life of John F. Donovon and Vox Lux.

Vox Lux is a musical drama about a pop star’s rise to fame, while The Death and Life of John F. Donovon explores the death of an American TV star and the impact he had on a young boy’s life.

