TYLER — Fit City Tyler will be having a planning meeting for Fall 2018 on Wednesday, August 22nd, from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m. Participants will gather in Room 104 at the TJC RTDC Building on SSW Loop 323. Fit City Tyler welcomes everyone to the meeting. A news release from the group says, “We want everyone to help make Tyler a Fit City one step, one bite and one health-conscious decision at a time, by helping plan our major health programs and community events for 2019.” By the way, attending the meeting will earn you a free Fit City t-shirt. You can go to https://www.fitcitytyler.com/ for more information.