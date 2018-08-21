Today is Tuesday August 21, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Plane with 16 people on board attempting emergency landing with blown tires

Posted/updated on: August 21, 2018 at 2:19 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

WABC-TV(NEW YORK) — A plane is attempting to make an emergency landing in New York after blowing two tires during takeoff at Teterboro airport in New Jersey, authorities said.

The plane, a Gulfstream Aerospace GLF-4 aircraft, is now being diverted to Stewart International airport in Orange County, New York, a Federal Aviation Administration official told ABC News. The plane was previously being diverted to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Massachusetts.

Sixteen people are on board the aircraft, according to the FAA.

It was originally heading to London’s Luton Airport and took off around 10:50 a.m., the FAA said. It has been circling over Connecticut to burn some of the fuel it had ready for the trans-Atlantic flight before attempting the emergency landing. Stewart airport is about 50 miles north of Teterboro airport.

The type of aircraft is mainly used for private and business flights, ABC-owned station WABC-TV reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.


Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Plane with 16 people on board attempting emergency landing with blown tires

Posted/updated on: August 21, 2018 at 2:19 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

WABC-TV(NEW YORK) — A plane is attempting to make an emergency landing in New York after blowing two tires during takeoff at Teterboro airport in New Jersey, authorities said.

The plane, a Gulfstream Aerospace GLF-4 aircraft, is now being diverted to Stewart International airport in Orange County, New York, a Federal Aviation Administration official told ABC News. The plane was previously being diverted to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Massachusetts.

Sixteen people are on board the aircraft, according to the FAA.

It was originally heading to London’s Luton Airport and took off around 10:50 a.m., the FAA said. It has been circling over Connecticut to burn some of the fuel it had ready for the trans-Atlantic flight before attempting the emergency landing. Stewart airport is about 50 miles north of Teterboro airport.

The type of aircraft is mainly used for private and business flights, ABC-owned station WABC-TV reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.


Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement