TYLER – Smith County Commissioners have approved an increase in the fee for renting the R.B. Hubbard Center, also know as “The Hub.” The county uses it for a variety of things, including elections. The public has rented it for a variety of events, including weddings. The commissioners, at the Tuesday meeting, increased the rental fee by $50, to $150. The refundable deposit remains at $100. County Judge Judge Nathan Moran said renters now have the ability to use refrigeration and kitchen space in the back, so they want to cover those costs. And he said, as the demand increases, they want to make sure the folks reserving the facility are doing so in a serious manner and are committed to covering the costs the county actually incurs. The change also sets a time frame for renters to deliver a deposit and creates a cancellation policy.