Today is Tuesday August 21, 2018
Girl is 3rd Person to Die in Michigan Crash that Killed Two Texans

Posted/updated on: August 21, 2018 at 3:25 pm
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An 11-year-old girl is the third person to die after a weekend car crash at a Lansing, Michigan, school that had already killed two Texans. Police say the girl died Monday, a day after a car crashed late at night at Pattengill School, formerly known as Fairview Elementary. She was a passenger. The driver, 43-year-old Jose Angel Aguilera, and another passenger, 36-year-old Gardenia Herrera, also died in the crash. Lansing police spokesman Bob Merritt says a 5-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl have been upgraded to stable condition at a hospital. The school has been undergoing a renovation and still plans to open next week.

