Today is Wednesday August 22, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Texas Man Charged with Fatally Stabbing 16-Month-Old Son

Posted/updated on: August 22, 2018 at 3:25 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DALLAS (AP) – A father is charged with capital murder after police say he stabbed his 16-month-old son at a Dallas-area apartment complex. Authorities say 27-year-old Blair Ness is charged in the death of his toddler son Ashton Ness. The father was shot in the leg by a neighbor trying to stop the attack on Sunday. Police say witnesses reported Ness yelled “Jesus is coming” before the attack. Lewisville police Capt. Mike Lane says the father had significant injuries to his hand from the knife, along with the shooting wound. There’s no clear motive behind the slaying. Police said Tuesday that detectives were interviewing the suspect. Bond was set at $1.5 million.

Texas Man Charged with Fatally Stabbing 16-Month-Old Son

Posted/updated on: August 22, 2018 at 3:25 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DALLAS (AP) – A father is charged with capital murder after police say he stabbed his 16-month-old son at a Dallas-area apartment complex. Authorities say 27-year-old Blair Ness is charged in the death of his toddler son Ashton Ness. The father was shot in the leg by a neighbor trying to stop the attack on Sunday. Police say witnesses reported Ness yelled “Jesus is coming” before the attack. Lewisville police Capt. Mike Lane says the father had significant injuries to his hand from the knife, along with the shooting wound. There’s no clear motive behind the slaying. Police said Tuesday that detectives were interviewing the suspect. Bond was set at $1.5 million.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement