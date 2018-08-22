Robert Trachtenberg/NBC(NEW YORK) — Could Veronica Mars be getting a revival?

The show is eyeing a return with short run on Hulu, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and so far, series creator Rob Thomas and star Kristen Bell are both on board. There’s no word yet on what other cast members might return.

Veronica Mars starred Bell as the title character, a high school student who moonlights as a detective, cracking criminal cases with her investigator dad, played by Enrico Colantoni. It ran for two seasons on UPN starting in 2004, then aired for an additional year on The CW before its cancellation in 2007.

Veronica Mars was also revived as a feature film in 2014 — Mars by this time was out of college — after raising a then-record $2 million in fewer than 12 hours on Kickstarter, ultimately raising $5.7 million.

While details are still sketchy pending a final deal, THR says a potential Veronica Mars reboot wouldn’t interfere with Bell’s starring role opposite Ted Danson on the NBC comedy The Good Place, which returns for its third season September 28.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.