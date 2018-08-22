Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images(CARMEL, CA) — Hillary Swank has taken the leap — the Million Dollar Baby star has tied the knot with fiancé Philip Schneider in California, according to Vogue.

Swank, 44, and Schneider, a venture capitalist, got hitched in a “timeless” ceremony beneath the California redwoods in Santa Lucia Preserve in Carmel, close to where they live to accommodate the groom’s father, who has health problems.

“It was timeless. There is just no other way to describe it,” Swank tells the magazine. “I was overwhelmed with such gratitude and thanks to be marrying the man of my dreams and to see all the people we love together in the middle of such a profound setting. It was truly a dream come true.”

Hillary and Phillip were engaged in 2016 after meeting on a blind date set up by actor Misha Collins’ wife and another close friend a year-and-a-half earlier.

Swank was previously engaged to tennis player Ruben Torres, and was married to Pretty Little Liars actor Chad Lowe from 1997 to 2007.

