Mark Wilson/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump Wednesday mocked his former longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen a day after his guilty plea, calling his professional competence into question.

“If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen!” the president tweeted Wednesday morning.

Shortly after the first tweet, the president expressed sympathy toward his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who was found guilty on eight counts of financial crimes Tuesday.

Once again mentioning Cohen, Trump said Manafort, “unlike Michael Cohen,” did not “make up stories in order to get a ‘deal.’”

