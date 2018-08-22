UPSHUR COUNTY — A Longview man has been sentenced to the maximum 10 years in prison in an April 2017 driving while intoxicated crash in Upshur County. According to the Longview News Journal and our news partner KETK, Gene Arthur Smith, 57, was driving on a farm-to-market road April 1, 2017, when his vehicle hit a tree. Smith was not seriously injured. His blood alcohol level was tested at 2.5 times the legal limit. At the time of the crash, Smith was on probation out of Van Zandt County on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. He has five previous arrests for felony offenses.