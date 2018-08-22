TYLER — The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees approved the budget for the 2018/2019 school year during Monday night’s regularly scheduled meeting. Even though state funding decreased this year, Tyler teachers are getting raises. Each teacher will be making $1,500 more a year. Administrative staff members are getting 3% raises. The property tax rate for Tyler ISD will not be going up. That’s because of higher property tax valuations. Home values have gone up across the city, which means the average homeowner will see just a $51 increase on their property tax bill. The school district will also hire four more police officers for their schools.