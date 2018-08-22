Today is Wednesday August 22, 2018
Community Rallies around Injured Firefighter

Posted/updated on: August 22, 2018 at 11:24 am
ARP — There’s now a community effort to help a local firefighter after more than 50 percent of his body was burned in a fire. According to our news partner KETK, Chris Vannoy noticed smoke coming from a neighborhood building in Arp. He called it in to local authorities, then went to check on what might be causing the haze. When he opened the door to the shed, he was severely burned by a flash fire. His injuries are from the waist down. A Gofundme page was set up to help him through the process of recovery. The fund drive has already raised at least $7,000 for the family. Go to https://www.gofundme.com/5rxj8q-chriss-medical-expenses to reach the Gofundme page.

