GILMER – Two persons have now been formally charged with the death of a Longview woman un Upshur County. Carlton Lamar Grant, 37, from the Metroplex, appeared in a Gilmer courtroom on Monday. Lindsey Jo McFadden, 29, of Longview, appeared in court on Tuesday. Both are charged with capital murder. They are accused in the April death of Rachel Rhoads, 24. The couple are said to have been trying to kidnap her when they strangled her and set her body on fire off Farm Road 726. The two suspects remain in the Upshur County Jail undr bonds of $5 million each. McFadden and Rhoads were said to be friends of the victim, who attended drug rehab classes together.