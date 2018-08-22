Today is Wednesday August 22, 2018
Two Get Prison Time in Forced Labor Case

Posted/updated on: August 22, 2018 at 11:34 am
NACOGDOCHES — An East Texas couple heads to prison for forcing a woman to work for them to pay off a purported debt. Tyno Keo and Phearom lay from Nacodoches face six months in prison, and they have to pay back a lot of money. In court docments, Lay claimed her sister owed them $50,000 for shared family medical expenses. To pay off the debt, Lay arranged for a sister to leave Cambodia and come work for them. They are accused of taking her passport and visa — and forced the woman to work long hours for minimal pay in their home and business to repay the supposed debt.

