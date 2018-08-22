KILGORE – A major expansion has been announced in Kilgore. Orgill, Inc. on Elder Lake Road in Kilgore, will be the site of of the company’s next distribution center expansion. The decision represents new investment of $29 million and the creation of 83 jobs. This would increase employment to 224. The company has projected to invest at least $15 million in new construction and property improvements and $14 million in personal property. The Kilgore Economic Development Corporation is projecting incentives up to $1.1 million. The incentive package includes a generator and switching gear for uninterrupted power; a new driveway into the facility; land donation; tax abatements from the city of Kilgore, Kilgore College and Gregg County; and cash incentives of $557,000 to be paid over 10 years.